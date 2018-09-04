Ducey picks former U.S. Senator Jon Kyl to fill McCain’s Senate seat

Gov. Doug Ducey tapped former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl today to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Republic reports.

Ducey’s appointment comes the same day as confirmation hearings begin for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, whom Kyl is shepararding through the Supreme Court confirmation process.

An ardent supporter of Kavanaugh, it comes as no surprise that Ducey would tap someone who would vote to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Ducey said in a tweet he is grateful to Kyl for agreeing to succeed McCain.

“Every single day that Jon Kyl represents #Arizona in the U.S. Senate is a day our state is well-served,” Ducey tweeted. He included a hashtag to promote Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

McCain’s wife, Cindy McCain tweeted that Kyl is a dear friend of hers and her late husband.

“It’s a great tribute to John that (Kyl) is prepared to go back into public service to help the state of Arizona,” McCain tweeted.

Kyl, 76, served as a U.S. Senator from Arizona from 1995 to 2013 and served in the U.S. House of Representatives before that. .

Since McCain’s death, there has been rampant speculation about whom Ducey would appoint to the vacant seat. The governor held off naming a successor for more than a week as he mourned the senator’s death both here and at memorial services in Washington, D.C.

it is too late to hold a special election for the seat so Kyl will likely serve until 2020 — when the seat is scheduled to come up for election.

By law, Ducey was required to appoint a Republican successor to fill McCain’s seat, although he almost certainly would have tapped a Republican regardless.