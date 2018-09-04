Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / The Breakdown: Farewell

The Breakdown: Farewell

By: Katie Campbell September 4, 2018

 

The "I voted sticker" is commonly given to voters across the U.S. after they cast their ballots. (Wikimedia Commons).

The “I voted sticker” is commonly given to voters across the U.S. after they cast their ballots. (Wikimedia Commons).

Arizona has lost a giant.

So much has already been said about Sen. John McCain, but his absence raises so many questions for the future of this state. Namely, who comes next?

We’re asking ourselves that question in a lot of cases. Now that the primary elections are decided, we’re looking ahead to the November general.

Before we get into election results, though, we’ll talk about Sen. John McCain and the impact his passing has already had on our state.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Piano Moment” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this Nov. 16, 2017, photo, Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas addresses about 50 school district and charter school representatives at her department's annual MEGA Conference on programs and services for low-income students. In October, the Arizona Department of Education revealed it had misallocated millions in Title I funding, federal dollars for the state's most economically disadvantaged kids. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

Fractured GOP vote in superintendent’s race spells trouble (access required)

With five Republican contenders dividing the vote, the GOP primary race for Superintendent of Public Instruction is too close to call.