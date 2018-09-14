Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Justice Bolick starts ‘boring website’ amid political clamor (access required)

Justice Bolick starts ‘boring website’ amid political clamor (access required)

By: Katie Campbell September 14, 2018

Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick has a website featuring his written opinions and articles, a rare step for a judge but one that becomes more explicable in an election year.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

GOPDem620

The Breakdown: Flamin’ hot races

With the final vote tally finally in, Arizonans now know who will be vying for their votes in the November General Election.