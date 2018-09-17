The Breakdown: Ducey and The Donald

If President Donald Trump is the most bombastic figure in the Republican Party right now, Gov. Doug Ducey may be his polar opposite, leaving the governor in an increasingly awkward position this election cycle.

Ducey may have little choice but to show respect to Trump, but in doing so, he could hurt his standing with moderate votes if he takes it a step too far.

And this year more than ever, candidates up and down the ballot will have to be especially aware of how their actions play with the folks at the center of the political spectrum.

