Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Let’s not let this be a wasted experience (access required)

Let’s not let this be a wasted experience (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report December 21, 2018

Cook posted a public apology on Facebook yesterday following his Wednesday night arrest for extreme DUI.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Now it’s officially Ducey’s court (access required)

Arizona Supreme Court Justice John Pelander announced his pending retirement yesterday. Pelander, an appointee of former Gov. Jan Brewer, said March 1 will be his ...