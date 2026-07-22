Judicial Watch sues Gov. Katie Hobbs over Arizona ICE rights website

A national conservative organization known for suing to obtain public records wants to know how much Gov. Katie Hobbs spent to inform Arizonans of their legal rights if they are stopped by immigration agents.

And the group, Judicial Watch, is asking what evidence Hobbs had that residents actually have been denied their rights before she launched an informational website on the subject.

The lawsuit filed in Maricopa County Superior Court states that the governor has not answered questions Judicial Watch asked in February, right after Hobbs launched “knowyourrights.az.gov” in both Spanish and English.

Judicial Watch wants all documents or reports showing federal law enforcement has denied Arizona residents the right to peacefully protest. It also seeks information on Arizonans unlawfully detained, arrested, and shot or killed by federal officers.

The website provides a point-by-point list of what people can do when confronted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Some of it is basic advice in any situation with law enforcement, like the right to remain silent, the right to an attorney, and the ability to question whether you are being detained or are free to leave. Other points are more specific, like the right to refuse to allow ICE agents into a home unless they have a judicial — and not an administrative — warrant.

It also features a video of Hobbs addressing viewers.

“I share the fear and anger of many Arizonans who, over the past year, have seen far too many instances of federal agents denying us our right to peaceful protests, in some instances unlawfully detaining and arresting American citizens,” the Democratic governor states on the website. She cites “horrific cases” in Minnesota where ICE agents shot and killed two people.

The lawsuit does not accuse Hobbs of doing anything illegal. But in a prepared statement, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said she should comply with public records laws and answer questions about how the site came to be.

“Gov. Hobbs is using taxpayer resources to promote a website built around claims about federal law enforcement, yet her administration refuses to provide the public with basic information about its costs, development, and the records supporting those claims,” he said.

Judicial Watch also sees a political motive in the website.

The organization points out that Hobbs vetoed Republican-crafted legislation last year that authorized cooperation by state and local government with federal agencies in enforcing immigration law.

It also would have required that the state prison and local jails honor “detainer” requests from ICE, holding people who would otherwise be released until they can be picked up for deportation. And it would have required the attorney general, on request from any legislator, to investigate any public entity suspected of adopting any ordinance or practice that restricts cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Judicial Watch described the legislation as “a reasonable, common-sense proposal supported by Arizona sheriffs to ensure all levels of law enforcement were working with the federal government to enforce our laws and protect our citizens from harm.”

But Hobbs, in her veto message, cited the work she said her administration has done to secure the border, cut the flow of drugs and disrupt cartel operations.

“I will continue to work with the federal government on true border security, but we should not force state and local officials to take marching orders from Washington, D.C.,” the governor wrote.

Judicial Watch’s lawsuit also seeks any information showing that the governor provided advice — legal or otherwise —on what Arizonans should do if protesters come to their homes or places of worship and engage in activities like trespassing, disorderly conduct, assaults and threats.

Ditto on telling Arizonans their rights if they are the victims of criminal conduct perpetrated by those not in the country legally.

Gubernatorial press aide Christian Slater said he is sure that there are some records to which Judicial Watch is entitled, at least on the issue of the cost of production. He would not comment on the other requests, including what data Hobbs had on incidents involving Arizonans, ICE officers, and protesters.

But he said there has been no deliberate delay.

“If the partisan extremists at Judicial Watch want their records faster, they should stop filing extremely broad public records requests requiring hours of taxpayer-funded staff time to review thousands of pages of documents,” Slater said. He added that the governor did nothing wrong.

“When they get their documents, here’s what they’ll learn: Gov. Hobbs is proud to protect our constitution and inform Arizonans of their rights,” Slater said.

This isn’t the first time Judicial Watch has gone to court in a claim that the governor was withholding records.

The group filed a lawsuit last year claiming that Hobbs had ordered state police and National Guard to not cooperate with federal immigration authorities and then hid the fact.

Judicial Watch produced no actual evidence that she had issued such an order. Instead, it relied on more general statements she had made about standing up “against actions that hurt our communities.” Hobbs dodged a question at that time of whether she would use her powers to prevent the wholesale deporting of those who entered the country illegally.

In that case, the governor’s office did respond — but said there were no “responsive records.” Judicial Watch eventually dropped the lawsuit.