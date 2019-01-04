Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Diego Rodriguez: Here from where he didn’t want to be (access required)

Diego Rodriguez: Here from where he didn’t want to be (access required)

By: Katie Campbell January 4, 2019

Diego Rodriguez is trying to improve his work-life balance – so he ran for the state Legislature.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Photo by Carmen Forman/Arizona Capitol Times)

Bills to restrict teachers reawakens Red for Ed movement

A handful of bills introduced ahead of the 2019 legislative session are already stirring up tensions in the education community, leaving some to wonder if the Capitol will again be awash in red.