Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Jennifer Jermaine: Public school grad and advocate (access required)

Jennifer Jermaine: Public school grad and advocate (access required)

By: Katie Campbell January 14, 2019

Jennifer Jermaine has long dedicated her career to public service in the nonprofit sector, but this was the year for her to take it to the next level.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gov. Doug Ducey embraces one of his sons after he takes the oath of office to begin his second term on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

The Breakdown: Day one

The 2019 legislative session has finally arrived.