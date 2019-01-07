Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / The Breakdown: Session is coming

The Breakdown: Session is coming

By: Katie Campbell January 7, 2019

 

The Capitol grounds were prepped for the state inauguration, which will take place on January 7, exactly one week before the opening day of the 2019 legislative session. PHOTO BY KATIE CAMPBELL/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

The Capitol grounds were prepped for the state inauguration, which will take place on January 7, exactly one week before the opening day of the 2019 legislative session.

2018 has come and gone, and what a year it was.

But what’s done is done. Now, lawmakers are gearing up for the 2019 legislative session.

We’re just one week away from opening day, and already we’re off to an interesting start: the state is due to adopt the long-anticipated Drought Contingency Plan, a narrow partisan split in the House means a shift in the status quo and some lawmakers are already at odds with the education community.

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Former Gov. Jan Brewer and recently appointed U.S. Senator Martha McSally share a moment of conversation before the inauguration festivities begin on January 7, 2019. PHOTO BY KATIE CAMPBELL/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

Photos: Arizona’s 2019 inauguration

Arizona's statewide officials were sworn in during the state inauguration ceremony on January 7, an event that featured more than wonky policy talk.