Misogynistic, entitled white guys need not apply (access required)

Misogynistic, entitled white guys need not apply (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 8, 2019

Represent Me AZ, a liberal grassroots super PAC out of Tucson that engages in “guerrilla activism,” dug up videos in which presumptive Democratic US Senate candidate Grant Woods makes sexist and homophobic comments, fat-shames an airplane passenger and mocks a rape victim.

