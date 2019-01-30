Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Government - Misc / Courts likely needed to define Proposition 126 ‘services’ (access required)

Courts likely needed to define Proposition 126 ‘services’ (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff January 30, 2019

Arizona voters knew when they passed Proposition 126 in November they didn’t want services to be taxed, but what they may end up with is a lawsuit.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

1-18-times-past-featured-image

The Shrine at the Casa

Our Lady of Guadalupe is the patron saint of Mexico, of the Americas and of the Catholic Diocese of Phoenix. The mosaic being dedicated was ...