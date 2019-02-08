Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Government - Misc / Former Arizona AG Grant Woods says he won’t seek U.S. Senate seat (access required)

Former Arizona AG Grant Woods says he won’t seek U.S. Senate seat (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt February 8, 2019

Woods announced his decision on the Bruce and Pamela show on KTAR News 92.3 Friday morning.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Justice John Pelander (PHOTO BY DILLON ROSENBLATT/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES)

John Pelander: Stepping off the bench (access required)

Justice John Pelander has given more than 23 years of his life to the Arizona court system and now it’s time for his swan song.