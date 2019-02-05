Quantcast
Home / Government - Misc / Bill gives recounts to anyone who can pay (access required)

By: Ben Giles February 5, 2019

If you can afford it, then you can get a recount. At least that’s what could happen in the 2020 election cycle if lawmakers approve SB1484, a bill sponsored by Sen. J.D. Mesnard that would allow anyone to call for a recount of any election in Arizona, so long as they can pony up the cash to pay elections officials to conduct it.

