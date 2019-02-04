The Breakdown: About that DCP deadline

PRODUCER’S NOTE: This episode was recorded on the morning of Friday, Feb. 1. Unbeknownst to our reporters, a lot of news had not yet broken. In addition to the developments regarding the Drought Contingency Plan noted at the top of this episode, Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed Senate Bill 1143 on tax conformity Friday afternoon. Senate reporter Ben Giles provides significant background information on that bill in the second half of this episode.

At long last, the Arizona Legislature has voted to sign onto the multi-state Drought Contingency Plan. Why then does it seem we’re not out of the *ahem* water yet?

More news from the feds brought Friday not even 24 hours after Gov. Doug Ducey signed the legislation that was supposed to clear the way forward.

And someone had the bright idea of tackling tax conformity on the same day legislators were voting on water. What comes next on that front?

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.