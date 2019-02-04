Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / John Pelander: Stepping off the bench (access required)

John Pelander: Stepping off the bench (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt February 4, 2019

Justice John Pelander has given more than 23 years of his life to the Arizona court system and now it’s time for his swan song.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

stringer03-2

State Bar investigation adds to Stringer’s woes

The State Bar of Arizona has opened a preliminary investigation into Rep. David Stringer regarding his application to practice law in the state.