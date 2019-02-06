Quantcast
Bill proposes extended deadline to file state income taxes (access required)

Bill proposes extended deadline to file state income taxes (access required)

By: Ben Giles February 6, 2019

A proposal from Sen. J.D. Mesnard would extend the deadline to file taxes with the Arizona Department of Revenue by two months, from April 15 to June 15.

