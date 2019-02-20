Quantcast
America’s toughest sheriff’s aid (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report February 20, 2019

Republican Jerry Sheridan, Joe Arpaio’s former chief deputy, is challenging Paul Penzone for Maricopa County sheriff.

