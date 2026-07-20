How to vote in Arizona’s primary on Tuesday: A last-minute guide

PHOENIX — Voters still hoping to cast ballots in Tuesday’s primary election still have plenty of time to do so.

Polling stations are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. And many counties use vote centers, allowing voters to cast a ballot at any participating location within their county. For more information, voters can check their county elections website.

Here are a few other things voters should know:

Bring up-to-date ID

A current, unexpired Arizona driver’s license or Motor Vehicle Division identification card with your current address is sufficient. Tribal enrollment cards and other government-issued photo IDs also qualify.

If you don’t have a qualifying photo ID, Arizona law allows voters to present two documents showing their name and address, including:

Utility bills

Bank statements

Voter registration cards

Auto insurance cards

Official Election Mail

Voters whose photo ID doesn’t show their current address can pair it with one of those documents.

Still Haven’t cast your early ballot?

If the envelope is signed, voters can bring it to a polling center or put it in a county drop box. Do not put it into the mailbox on Election Day.

But election officials encourage voters to vote in person instead of dropping off an early ballot at the last minute whenever possible. That’s because such “late early” ballots cannot be processed until after Election Day votes are counted.

Each envelope must undergo signature verification before it can be opened and tabulated. That process can delay election results for days.

Consider: There were 265,000 of these ballots dropped off on Election Day in 2024, all of which required such signature verification and, by extension, slowed the voting count. Given how close some races have gone in recent years, winners can’t be formally declared until most of those late-early ballots are processed.

A faster option this year

One reason voters are asked to put a phone number on a ballot envelope is to allow election workers to reach out if the signature doesn’t match county records. There are various options to “cure” such ballots online or by phone, though the deadline is normally just five days.

This year, however, there’s another option. Voters holding one of those already-voted and already-sealed envelopes can go to a special desk at a polling place and present the same identification that would be needed to vote in person.

If it matches, the envelope is marked as having the ID verified, skipping that post-Election Day signature comparison and allowing the ballots inside to be processed along with those cast at the polls.

Don’t cast someone else’s ballot

It is generally illegal in Arizona for individuals to collect early ballots from another person. Though there are exceptions.

They include: