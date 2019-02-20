Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Home news / Hearing on fetal resuscitation bill used to demonstrate ‘our different world views’ (access required)

Hearing on fetal resuscitation bill used to demonstrate ‘our different world views’ (access required)

Democrat sponsor sought to have bill held

By: Katie Campbell February 20, 2019

A bill seeking to repeal a 2017 law requiring life-saving measures for fetuses delivered alive failed to pass out of the House Judiciary Committee today, an outcome predicted by the bill’s sponsor long before two hours of debate that she sought to avoid.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

House panel approves bill to quash political activity in classrooms

The president of the state’s largest teachers’ union warned a House committee Monday of a potential Red for Ed resurgence if they advanced a contentious bill from Rep. Kelly Townsend last night, which they did.