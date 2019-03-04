Quantcast
That’s a whole lot of lawbreakers (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report March 4, 2019

The Attorney General’s Office found that a slew of public officials violated the law prohibiting the use of public resources to influence an election after a host of small town and county officials pushed APS-backed resolutions opposing Prop 127, and Tobin sent a press release to that effect.

