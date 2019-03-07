Quantcast
Come one, come all, to Dept of Corrections' carnival (access required)

Come one, come all, to Dept of Corrections’ carnival (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report March 7, 2019

Donna Hamm, executive director of Middle Ground Prison Reform, sent Dept of Corrections director Charles Ryan an email questioning his decision to host a “family day” at Douglas prison – kicking off a heated email exchange between the two.

