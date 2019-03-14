Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / ‘Co-pay accumulator’ means a dollar isn’t worth a dollar (access required)

‘Co-pay accumulator’ means a dollar isn’t worth a dollar (access required)

By: Guest Opinion March 14, 2019

Imagine this, you get a gift card from a family member and go to the mall to pick up a few things.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

money-stacks-web

Why are legislators pushing billions of dollars in tax hikes despite record revenues?

An interesting paradox has developed at the Legislature this year. Even though state policymakers are sitting on record tax revenues and a robust Arizona economy, they seem more obsessed with tax increases than ever before.