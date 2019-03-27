Stringer resigns, ends ethics probe

Rep. David Stringer has resigned from the House of Representatives rather than take part in an ethics investigation against him.

In a one line letter he sent to House Speaker Rusty Bowers, he made his resignation official as of 4 p.m. today.

He was due in court at that time to present a motion for a temporary restraining order his attorney filed to protect him from expulsion for not complying with a subpoena from the House Ethics Committee.

His resignation brings that investigation to an end, according to a statement from Bowers.

“I’m grateful that the House will not be forced to take action against one of our members, and we can begin to put this matter behind us,” Bowers said.

Two ethics complaints were filed against Stringer by Reps. Reginald Bolding and Kelly Townsend alleging he made racist comments and calling attention to a Phoenix New Times report regarding sex offense charges brought against Stringer in the 1980s.

Special counsel Joe Kanefield’s full investigative report was expected within the next week. However, Bowers said the full report will no longer be released, just public documents gathered during the investigation.

Stringer and his attorney, Carmen Chenal, bailed on their hearing in Maricopa County Superior Court at the last minute, leaving Ethics Chairman Rep. T.J. Shope and the House’s legal team stunned and confused.

Chenal had sought the restraining order to keep Stringer from being expelled for not complying with an Ethics Committee subpoena. Today was the deadline for Stringer to turn over documents by 5 p.m., which he and Chenal had no intention of doing.

In her motion, Chenal alleged that the House intended to expel Stringer today if the plaintiff did not comply with the subpoena.

The House had already adjourned hours before the hearing was to take place. Shope said he had no intention of bringing a motion to expel this week. He declined to comment following the announcement of Stringer’s resignation.

Chenal did not immediately return a request for comment.

Just yesterday, Stringer compared himself and his predicament to President Donald Trump on Facebook, seemingly confident this would end in his favor.

“We watch Democrats like Jerold Nadler or Adam Schiff go on TV and tell everyone how President Trump is definitely guilty but then promise to conduct fair investigations and we shake our heads, or laugh, or cry at what has become of our system. Seeing that happen here in Arizona is no laughing matter,” he wrote.