Boyer makes offer to end stalemate on sex abuse bill (access required)

Boyer makes offer to end stalemate on sex abuse bill (access required)

By: Ben Giles and Julia Shumway May 22, 2019

Sen. Paul Boyer extended an olive branch to Republican legislative leaders, offering his vote for an $11.8 billion budget in exchange for their support of his effort to give child sex abuse survivors more time to sue their assailants.

