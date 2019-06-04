Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / AZ Supreme Court to settle question of probation or jail for some drug crimes (access required)

AZ Supreme Court to settle question of probation or jail for some drug crimes (access required)

By: Andrew Howard June 4, 2019

The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case involving which drug related crimes can prevent people from receiving probation instead of jail time under Arizona law.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Stock/Karen Foley Photography)

Doctors call on AHCCCS to add treatment options for opioid addiction (access required)

The Arizona Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee will consider Thursday whether to recommend expanding the number of medications to treat opioid dependency that are available to Medicaid enrollees.