Home / legislature / Ex-Arizona lawmaker sentenced in fatal Alaska shooting

Ex-Arizona lawmaker sentenced in fatal Alaska shooting

By: Becky Bohrer, The Associated Press June 17, 2019

A former Arizona lawmaker convicted in the shooting death of a man at a remote cabin site in Alaska in 2016 has been sentenced to 65 years in prison, with 20 years suspended.

Mark Desimone showed little expression as he was sentenced Monday.

He was convicted last year of first-degree murder in the death of Duilio Antonio “Tony” Rosales during a hunting and fishing trip.

Rosales’ widow on Monday pleaded with Desimone for answers. During a statement, he later apologized and said he took responsibility. He said something being an accident does not preclude fault.

At trial, Desimone’s attorney did not dispute he fatally shot Rosales but argued it was an accident.

Desimone resigned from the Arizona House in 2008 after being arrested in a domestic dispute with his then-wife.

