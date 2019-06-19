Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / It always comes back to the rate increase (access required)

It always comes back to the rate increase (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report June 19, 2019

The Corporation Commission is scheduled Thursday to debate and vote on rules to halt utility shutoffs completely between June 1 and September 30, and during “emergency weather conditions” to be defined by the commission. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 19 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Getting the deplorable treatment (access required)

Two members of the AZ Patriots – an offshoot of the Patriot Movement AZ – were barred from entering the House today.