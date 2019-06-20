Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Corp Comm rides to the rescue (access required)

Corp Comm rides to the rescue (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report June 20, 2019

The Corporation Commission today adopted new emergency rules to ban power companies from cutting off electricity during the summer months, with some tweaks to the original proposal to better protect ratepayers struggling to pay high summer bills. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 20 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Ducey, science loving liberal (access required)

Democrats resoundingly praised the governor for taking a strong pro-vaccination stance yesterday.