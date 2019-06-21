Quantcast
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / With McCain out of the picture, it’s MAGA time (access required)

With McCain out of the picture, it’s MAGA time (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report June 21, 2019

Ducey’s lack of a formal endorsement for Trump in 2016 wasn’t for lack of support of the then presidential candidate – it had more to do with Ducey’s deference for former US Sen. John McCain, according to political consultant Chuck Coughlin. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 21 Yellow Sheet Report, ...

