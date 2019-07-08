The Breakdown: Last laugh

Arizona kicked off the holiday weekend with a fight with Nike that put the governor in the national spotlight. Was that the intent all along, and what might that signal for Gov. Doug Ducey’s future plans?

The state Department of Education narrowly avoided its own controversy as it reversed a stance of step-parents of children applying for school vouchers.

And times always seem to be tough for the Corporation Commission. We’ll have an update on the latest from the utility regulators and APS.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.