Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Utility regulator votes to keep 2017 APS rate hike (access required)

Utility regulator votes to keep 2017 APS rate hike (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services July 10, 2019

Customers of the state's largest electric company are apparently stuck with the bills they're getting now, at least for the foreseeable future.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Wooden gavel

Court rules state must help pay for local desegregation programs (access required)

A judge has slapped down a plan by Gov. Doug Ducey to balance last year's budget and pay for his teacher pay raises by hitting up Tucson area residents for more taxes.