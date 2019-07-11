Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Ducey welcomes Nike to Arizona (access required)

Ducey welcomes Nike to Arizona (access required)

By: Ben Giles July 11, 2019

A week after going on a Twitter tirade against Nike, Gov. Doug Ducey gave the company a warm welcome to Arizona on the same medium.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Rep. Todd Clodfelter, R-Tucson (Photo by Rachel Leingang, Arizona Capitol Times)

Ex-lawmaker Clodfelter cleared in illegal lobbying probe (access required)

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office won’t pursue charges against Todd Clodfelter after election officials alleged the former state representative violated a law barring former lawmakers from lobbying for one year after they leave office.