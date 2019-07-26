Quantcast
Home / agriculture / USDA hints loan for groundwater could jeopardize federal funds (access required)

USDA hints loan for groundwater could jeopardize federal funds (access required)

By: Andrew Howard July 26, 2019

The federal government is warning irrigation districts in Pinal County that using a $20 million state loan to drill new wells to replace Colorado River water they are losing as part of the drought contingency plan could cost them.

Arizona-based universities have increasingly focused on downtown Phoenix in the past decade, with all three state universities bringing satellite campuses to the area between Roosevelt and Van Buren streets.