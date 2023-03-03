Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Senate passes ban on certain foreign groups owning Arizona land (access required)

Senate passes ban on certain foreign groups owning Arizona land (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times March 3, 2023

Senate Republicans voted on Thursday to ban foreign groups from buying Arizona land but would not stop a land lease Saudi Arabia entered that allows the country to use Arizona groundwater for agriculture. 
