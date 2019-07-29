Quantcast
The Breakdown: Between the lines

The Breakdown: Between the lines

By: Ben Giles and Julia Shumway July 29, 2019

docOne Democratic lawmaker wants to spend 2020 tackling a unique form of gerrymandering, and argues that inmates in Arizona prisoners shouldn’t count towards the population of the legislative district that the prison is drawn in.

And some parents are complaining of long waits to ask questions of the Arizona Department of Education when they need answers about the state’s voucher program. Is this a new problem, or just another example of an underfunded state agency?

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

