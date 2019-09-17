Quantcast
Home / legislature / Arizona lawmaker sorry for comments about minorities, guns

Arizona lawmaker sorry for comments about minorities, guns

By: The Associated Press September 17, 2019

Arizona state Rep. Jay Lawrence is apologizing for saying that black and Hispanic communities “are better armed than the police officers who are supposed to be controlling them” and that they “have firearms galore.”
The Scottsdale Republican said Monday that he “shouldn’t have singled out specific communities.” He issued a statement saying he didn’t intend to denigrate or offend anyone. He also says he’s glad the incident taught him to choose his words more carefully.
The comments at an Aug. 29 forum on gun control were roundly denounced by Democrats.
Lawrence earlier said his comments were unfair and too broad, and that he should have been clear that he was concerned about gangs in those communities.  The Arizona Science Center removed a video featuring Lawrence from one of its exhibits because of his comments after a fourth-grade teacher complained and got others to complain.

