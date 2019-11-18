The Breakdown: Budget talks already?

Republican leaders in the House and Senate are forging ahead with plans to draft a budget by the end of the year, reasserting authority they say their predecessors ceded to the governor’s office years ago. Will these plans actually shift the balance of power at the Capitol, or even get us out of here by May?

Lawmakers took their first step toward making sure Pinal County has enough groundwater to last for decades. The decisions they make will affect the county’s economy, and could serve as a blueprint for other desert areas.

