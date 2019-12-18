Quantcast
Phoenix raises airport fees on Uber, Lyft

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit December 18, 2019

The Phoenix City Council voted Wednesday, 7-2, to increase fees paid by ride-share companies for picking up and dropping off customers at Phoenix Sky Harbor, approving the controversial rate hike even after Lyft and Uber threatened to stop serving the airport at the start of the new year.

