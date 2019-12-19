Quantcast
Lawmakers don't embrace mandatory coverage for infertility treatment

By: Julia Shumway December 19, 2019

A legislative panel shied away from fully endorsing a request to add infertility to the list of diseases insurance companies must cover, leaving the fate of potential legislation uncertain.

