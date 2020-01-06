Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / This is strange time for those who want to be American, Americans (access required)

This is strange time for those who want to be American, Americans (access required)

By: ggrado January 6, 2020

Recently the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case that could result in me being kicked out of the only country I have ever known. On January 29th a musical called ¡Americano! opens at The Phoenix Theatre Company based on my life’s story. It is a strange time to be me. It is a strange time for many, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sanctuary city concept and illegal immigration law government enforcement policies as a highway sign directing to welcoming immigrants with no legal status as a 3D illustration.

Tucson’s rebuke to the ‘sanctuary’ movement speaks volumes

Tucson’s resounding rejection of an activist-led push for “sanctuary” policies is a welcome sign that sanity can still prevail even in an age of growing extremism.