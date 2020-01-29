Quantcast
Part of 'dead' sex education bill revived in House (access required)

Part of ‘dead’ sex education bill revived in House (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit January 29, 2020

A portion of a controversial Republican sex education bill that Senate leadership killed early in the session has been revived as an amendment to legislation in the House.

