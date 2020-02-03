Quantcast
The Breakdown: Oops?

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff February 3, 2020

 

hoffman-bitmojiThe Arizona Department of Education failed to properly redact a document it sent our reporter and other media, leaving parents’ information vulnerable.

And the House and Senate are cage fighting over budget issues … but at least it’s a cordial cage fight?

 

 

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

One comment

  1. plang
    February 3, 2020 at 10:44 am

    As an ESA parent I question the ethics of this reporter who took it upon himself to publish this information and ensure that anyone who could possibly get upset about it would see it. Having dug it up, it would have been more responsible to simply notify ADE. Now, this reporter has a sensationalized story, and parents like myself have to worry what the fall out will mean for our children. What happened to journalism?

