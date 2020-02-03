The Breakdown: Oops?

The Arizona Department of Education failed to properly redact a document it sent our reporter and other media, leaving parents’ information vulnerable.
And the House and Senate are cage fighting over budget issues … but at least it’s a cordial cage fight?
As an ESA parent I question the ethics of this reporter who took it upon himself to publish this information and ensure that anyone who could possibly get upset about it would see it. Having dug it up, it would have been more responsible to simply notify ADE. Now, this reporter has a sensationalized story, and parents like myself have to worry what the fall out will mean for our children. What happened to journalism?