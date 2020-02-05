Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Ethics complaints against Rep. Cook made public (access required)

Ethics complaints against Rep. Cook made public (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit February 5, 2020

The House Ethics Committee has released the two ethics complaints into Rep. David Cook that it received late Tuesday afternoon, confirming that the committee will be probing both the Globe Republican’s alleged affair with a lobbyist and his alleged involvement in a bribery scandal in Pinal County.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

legislation

Part of ‘dead’ sex education bill revived in House (access required)

A portion of a controversial Republican sex education bill that Senate leadership killed early in the session has been revived as an amendment to legislation in the House.