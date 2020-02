The Breakdown: Sex scandals at the Capitol

A state senator who became the face of Arizona’s Me Too Movement harassed a female lobbyist, according to court depositions.

And not to be outdone, the state House received multiple formal ethics complaints about a representative who send hundreds of pages of intimate letters to a lobbyist.

