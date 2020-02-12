Quantcast
Lawmakers want Corporation Commission to be appointed (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt February 12, 2020

A bipartisan group of lawmakers want to ask voters in 2020 to approve a change in the state Constitution to appoint regulators to the Arizona Corporation Commission rather than elect them.

