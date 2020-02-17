Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / The Breakdown: Meanwhile, in corporate America

The Breakdown: Meanwhile, in corporate America

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff February 17, 2020

 

ethics-620If the state lawmakers at the center of two ongoing scandals had been corporate employees, they would have been fired or disciplined immediately after news about them broke, corporate sources say. So what does make the Capitol so different from a regular workplace?

A Senate hearing over sanctuary cities turned testy this week, as police showed up to escort multiple protesters from the room.

And a rollback of a federal rules is leaving some waterways unprotected.

 

Don’t forget to subscribe to The Breakdown on iTunes and Stitcher.

 

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

In this 2012 photo, Rep. Michelle Ugenti, R-Scottsdale, speaks at FreePac, hosted by FreedomWorks, in Phoenix. (Photo by Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The Breakdown: Sex scandals at the Capitol

A state senator who became the face of Arizona's Me Too Movement harassed a female lobbyist, according to court depositions.