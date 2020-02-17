The Breakdown: Meanwhile, in corporate America

If the state lawmakers at the center of two ongoing scandals had been corporate employees, they would have been fired or disciplined immediately after news about them broke, corporate sources say. So what does make the Capitol so different from a regular workplace?

A Senate hearing over sanctuary cities turned testy this week, as police showed up to escort multiple protesters from the room.

And a rollback of a federal rules is leaving some waterways unprotected.

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.