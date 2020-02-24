Quantcast
The Breakdown: What a week

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff February 24, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey, right, greets President Trump on Feb. 19 at a rally at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Ducey is pushing an effort to ban sanctuary cities in Arizona, one that Trump supports and wants to spread nationwide. TIMON HARPER PHOTOGRAPHY

Migrants rights advocates started the week terrified that Republicans would try to ram through an attempt to enshrine a ban on sanctuary cities in the state constitution ahead of a presidential rally.

Instead, less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump left Phoenix, the measure was dead. What happened? What does this mean for immigration policy in the state? And what does the attempt mean for the legacy of Gov. Doug Ducey, who spent much of his time as governor trying to get Arizona out from under the shadow of SB1070?

