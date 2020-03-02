Quantcast
The Breakdown: Walking a fine line

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff March 2, 2020

The Breakdown by the Arizona Capitol TimesWhen do you ignore an offensive comment or unwelcome advance, and when do you speak up about it? Those kinds of calculations are all too familiar to many women, and at the Capitol, where relationships are everything and lawmakers hold all the cards, female lobbyists find that mental math even more complicated.

And about two thirds of the bills lawmakers introduced this year are now dead. We’ll check in on some of the most notable measures that died. 

 

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

