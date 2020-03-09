The Breakdown: Chaos… chaos everywhere

Republican lawmakers set out to curb voter power by introducing several bills to weaken citizen initiatives. But if all of them pass, opponents predict chaos.

Chaos is a familiar state on the House floor, where Republican lawmakers passed a ban on trans girls in school sports after nearly six hours of debate. What are the bill’s chances in the Senate, and what does it mean for an already nasty Senate primary?

And Governor Ducey completed one legislative priority this week when he signed a sweeping mental health bill. Where do the rest of his priorities stand?