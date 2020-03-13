Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Lobbyists show lawmakers who has power – on diamond (access required)

Lobbyists show lawmakers who has power – on diamond (access required)

By: Julia Shumway March 13, 2020

For the fifth time in as many weeks, David Gowan stared down an unpromising scoreboard.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sens. Heather Carter and Paul Boyer hug Tuesday May 28, 2019 at a ceremonial signing for a bill that will expand opportunities for survivors of childhood sexual abuse to sue their abusers. The two freshman Republican senators defied party leadership and stalled the state's 2019-20 budget to seek a vote on the bill. (Photo by Dillon Rosenblatt/Arizona Capitol Times)

Republican senators paying this year for 2019 budget holdout (access required)

Cancer-stricken firefighters, low-income pregnant women who need dental care and students pursuing careers as teachers or nurses stand to pay the political costs for two state senators who bucked their party leadership nearly a year ago.